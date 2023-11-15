The results

redirect.pizza has grown by 12-15% month on month since using Paddle to facilitate its subscription process.

Further results include:

Offloading the complexities of an international operation

Paddle acts as a MoR, handling all payments and taking on the liability related to each transaction. It effectively acts as a middleman in the transaction between a company and its customer.

As a result, redirect.pizza doesn’t have to get involved in the complexities of operating in different markets – all of which have different tax laws and requirements.

“Much of our client base is in the US, which can be very complicated. Luckily, with Paddle, we can operate in multiple jurisdictions with multiple tax laws and compliance requirements without any hassle whatsoever. It manages all of that complication, so we don’t have to.”

Reducing the manual burden from the outset

“Thanks to Paddle, we don’t have the same huge manual accounting burden that many SaaS companies face. This is a real advantage. Both our local and international invoicing has been managed via Paddle right from the start, so we’ve had a clear view of our revenue from day one.”

Retaining control of the customer experience

While Paddle takes away many of redirect.pizza’s headaches, it also gives them greater control where they need it.

"We particularly like the inline checkout function, which is fully customizable. It has allowed us to add a link that users can share with their finance team to set up a subscription without having to enter their own payment details.”

It's also straightforward for Michel to tailor subscriptions to suit different business requirements and allow users to switch between subscription types easily.

“Our customers can easily upgrade and downgrade, without needing direct help from us.”

The future