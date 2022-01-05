How Kaleido used Paddle to launch and scale their business globally

In December 2018, Kaleido launched remove.bg, a tool that uses AI to automatically remove backgrounds from images. After attracting millions of users to their free release, CEO Benjamin Groessing and team sought to monetize the product – turning users into paying customers.

This meant finding the right solution to take payments and drive revenue from their global audience. They also needed help navigating global sales tax rules for selling software.

Selling internationally means complying with different sales tax rules depending on where your customers are based. The team came across the full extent of these rules in EY's annual Worldwide VAT, GST, and Sales Tax Guide - a 1,300 page long PDF as of 2019, and now over 1,700 pages in 2021.