How to launch a new software product: 5 things to remember

Optimize with pricing

Pricing can be a key differentiator between you and the competition. Price yourself low, and your margins could suffer, and cheapen your brand, essentially making your product a commodity. Choose competitive pricing, and you'll only be adjusting to your competitor's margins.

Pricing ultimately comes down to how much you think people value your product (if you’re in the B2B space its how much return of investment they’re receiving), would they justify an increase in price to themselves or believe your product offering needs to be more substantial.

Customer personas should be brought out again, with the goal of assessing what people value most within the product, particularly if a specific tier is willing to pay more. This can take the form of a chart listing the features as essential features, differentiator features, add-on features or fruitless features. Let’s discuss how they differ:

Essential features Rank these as core features for the customer, but there’s a low willingness to pay more money for them because they perceive this as the heart of your product.

Differentiator features These features are integral to separating what people see as the core product and what they’d pay extra for in a pro tier. You can characterize these features by a high value and high willingness to pay; they help push the uniqueness of your product and the reason for a higher price.

Add-ons features Features that a specific set of people want and are willing to pay to acquire. There’s less demand, but these features could be packaged as add-ons and priced separately to target the niche.

Fruitless features Customers attach no value to these features and wouldn’t, so add no value to the product and should get dropped in favor of more popular features.

To conduct the test yourself, use this pricing survey as a template to find out what questions you should be asking to get to the facts of what people want.

Tip: Value is all about how you price yourself. It's a combination of experimentation, research and industry direction that you can be more knowledgeable about whether your customers would pay more.