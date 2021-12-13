Webinar | 1st of June | 5.00pm BST

Growing, when the market isn't:

Rethink your plan in the 2022 decline

Investors and SaaS executives are getting hit with scary news and stock market volatility, causing many to replan the next 24 months. The global issues, such as Russia invading Ukraine, inflation, and interest rate rises, all have a direct impact on the SaaS startup world. The implications are less available capital, lower valuation multiples, and a focus on efficiency rather than growth at all costs.

Join us as we hear from Todd Gardner, founder of SaaS Capital and thought leader in SaaS Valuation, and Danielle Keeven, VP of Finance at Paddle, as they discuss tactical ways of rethinking your business plan in the market slowdown.