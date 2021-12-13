Webinar Paddle & Pendo | 19th of May
Removing friction to drive growth 🚀
Join us on the 19th of May as we join forces with Pendo - a leader in product adoption platform - to explore ways of removing customer friction to drive growth, from their first visit to your website all the way to ways of retaining and upselling their plans.
In this session we will discuss:
- How to identify friction and the best tooling we are using to test and improve customer experience
- Ways of eliminating friction before a user becomes a customer
- Identifying friction in product usage
- Tactical tips for reducing churn you may not be thinking about
- Hear how other PLG businesses are removing friction