The SaaS funding process & what VCs are looking for

Hear about the best practices when seeking funding with insights from Notion Capital and a Senior SaaS Advisor

👉  What to expect from this session:

In this session, Notion Capital Partner Itxaso del Palacio and SaaS Advisor Todd Gardner will be discussing their experiences in the venture capital industry. They’ll be joined by Andrew Davies, co-founder of Idio (now part of Optimizely) who will be sharing his own experience of raising funds as a SaaS founder.

We will reveal:
-  VCs and SaaS current landscape
-  Impact from the past year through the pandemic
-  What VCs are looking for in SaaS businesses
-  What the investment process looks like
-  Best practices and how to stand out when seeking funding

Finally, we’ll host a live Q&A so you can ask anything about the SaaS funding process.

