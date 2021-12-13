👉 What to expect from this session:

In this session, Notion Capital Partner Itxaso del Palacio and SaaS Advisor Todd Gardner will be discussing their experiences in the venture capital industry. They’ll be joined by Andrew Davies, co-founder of Idio (now part of Optimizely) who will be sharing his own experience of raising funds as a SaaS founder.



We will reveal:

- VCs and SaaS current landscape

- Impact from the past year through the pandemic

- What VCs are looking for in SaaS businesses

- What the investment process looks like

- Best practices and how to stand out when seeking funding



Finally, we’ll host a live Q&A so you can ask anything about the SaaS funding process.