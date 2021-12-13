The SaaS funding process & what VCs are looking for
Hear about the best practices when seeking funding with insights from Notion Capital and a Senior SaaS Advisor
👉 What to expect from this session:
In this session, Notion Capital Partner Itxaso del Palacio and SaaS Advisor Todd Gardner will be discussing their experiences in the venture capital industry. They’ll be joined by Andrew Davies, co-founder of Idio (now part of Optimizely) who will be sharing his own experience of raising funds as a SaaS founder.
We will reveal:
- VCs and SaaS current landscape
- Impact from the past year through the pandemic
- What VCs are looking for in SaaS businesses
- What the investment process looks like
- Best practices and how to stand out when seeking funding
Finally, we’ll host a live Q&A so you can ask anything about the SaaS funding process.