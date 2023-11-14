WebinarOpenView SaaS Benchmarks Report 2023 - Nov 16th   Join us
Webinar

Boosting SaaS operating margins for efficiency in 2024

Part of the SaaS Happy Hour series

In this SaaS Happy Hour, Philip Watson, CFO at Paddle, and Matt Barnard, VP Finance at Vertice, share tips on optimizing SaaS operations for 2024. Streamline your processes and elevate your bottom line.

1 hour

Originally streamed Nov 14, 2023

About SaaS Happy Hour

It's always 5 pm somewhere, right? Every week we uncover insights and the secrets to SaaS success over a cold drink and casual conversation. From the latest billing trends to mastering efficient SaaS margins, our panel of experts will kick back and share all.

Philip Watson

CFO at Paddle

Matt Barnard

VP Finance at Vertice

Andrew Davies

CMO at Paddle