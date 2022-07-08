Event seriesSaaS Happy Hour 🍻 - Fridays at 16:00 UTC  Register here
Webinar

Building a pricing strategy in a downturn

Part of the SaaS Happy Hour series

A recession is looming, but the right pricing strategy can help your company weather the storm.

In this SaaS Happy Hour, pricing expert Patrick Campbell talks about the best pricing strategies during a downturn. 

1 hour 4 minutes

Originally streamed Jul 8, 2022

About SaaS Happy Hour

It's always 5 pm somewhere, right? Grab a drink and join our expert guests as they talk everything SaaS: from navigating market changes, to implementing PLG, growing via M&A, and much more.

Patrick Campbell

Founder and CEO of ProfitWell, the recurring revenue growth platform. Now Chief Strategy Officer at Paddle.