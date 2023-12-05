WebinarUnpack the hidden costs of fragmented SaaS billing - Nov 29th   Join us
Finance innovation: The tech-driven CFO’s toolkit w/ Mayday

Part of the SaaS Happy Hour series

In this SaaS Happy Hour, David Tuck (CEO at Mayday) and Andrew Davies (CMO at Paddle) explore the CFO tech stack. From cutting-edge tools to innovative solutions, discover how technology is reshaping the role of CFOs in the SaaS world.

1 hour

Originally streamed Dec 5, 2023

About SaaS Happy Hour

It's always 5 pm somewhere, right? Every week we uncover insights and the secrets to SaaS success over a cold drink and casual conversation. From the latest billing trends to mastering efficient SaaS margins, our panel of experts will kick back and share all.

Lucas Lovell

CEO at Mayday

Andrew Davies

CMO at Paddle