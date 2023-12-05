Webinar
Finance innovation: The tech-driven CFO’s toolkit w/ Mayday
Part of the SaaS Happy Hour series
In this SaaS Happy Hour, David Tuck (CEO at Mayday) and Andrew Davies (CMO at Paddle) explore the CFO tech stack. From cutting-edge tools to innovative solutions, discover how technology is reshaping the role of CFOs in the SaaS world.
1 hour
Originally streamed Dec 5, 2023
About SaaS Happy Hour
It's always 5 pm somewhere, right? Every week we uncover insights and the secrets to SaaS success over a cold drink and casual conversation. From the latest billing trends to mastering efficient SaaS margins, our panel of experts will kick back and share all.