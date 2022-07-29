Event seriesSaaS Happy Hour 🍻 - Fridays at 16:00 UTC  Register here
Webinar

Growth by M&A: The business of buying businesses

Part of the SaaS Happy Hour series

With a shifting market in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) world, there is a lot to digest and key lessons to be learned.

In this SaaS Happy Hour, Tim Schumacher, co-founder of SaaS.group, shares his insights and experience with Andrew Davies, CMO at Paddle.

1 hour

Originally streamed Jul 29, 2022

About SaaS Happy Hour

It's always 5 pm somewhere, right? Grab a drink and join our expert guests as they talk everything SaaS: from navigating market changes, to implementing PLG, growing via M&A, and much more.

Andrew Davies

Chief Marketing Officer at Paddle. Formerly at Optimizely and Co-Founder of Idio (acquired 2019).

Tim Schumacher

Co-founder of SaaS.group, entrepreneur and investor.