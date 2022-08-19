Event seriesSaaS Happy Hour 🍻 - Fridays at 16:00 UTC  Register here
Product-led Growth: Learning from the best

Product-led growth puts the value of your product front and center, and by extension, your users. Getting this right can be transformative.

In this SaaS Happy Hour episode, Neel Desai and PLG marketing whiz Breezy Beaumont discuss product-led growth, best practices, getting started and how to measure.

About SaaS Happy Hour

It's always 5 pm somewhere, right? Grab a drink and join our expert guests as they talk everything SaaS: from navigating market changes, to implementing PLG, growing via M&A, and much more.

Neel Desai

Director of Product at Paddle. Previously lead product at Profitwell, recently acquired.

Breezy Beaumont

Head of Growth & Marketing at Correlated, a product led revenue platform.