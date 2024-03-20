Paddle Forward

Rolling out: Improvements to how proration is processed are now reflected on a transaction, rather than using separate adjustments.

Match webhooks for addresses and businesses to customers using the customer_id

Emails sent from sandbox now come from @withpaddle.com so it's easier to filter them when testing.

OpenAPI spec file and Postman collection release to better work with the Paddle API programmatically.

Authenticate with Paddle Retain using client-side tokens - supporting the same client-side tokens as Paddle Billing for authentication.

See the complete price entity for subscription items rather than a subset of fields.

Updated currency localization for some regions instead of US Dollars without impacting existing subscriptions.

New payment method ID field for transaction payments to easily work with payment methods against a transaction payment attempt payment_method_id field.

Increase customer LTV and reduce churn using Term Optimization - Intelligently identify customers on a monthly plan who are likely to upgrade to a plan with a longer term length.

Restrict payment methods at checkout to choose which payment methods are presented to customers.

Get available payment methods when previewing prices or transactions and see which payment methods are valid for the prices and location passed to a price preview or a transaction preview.

Bill one-time non-catalog items to a subscription without having to add it to your product catalog.

Add non-catalog products and prices to a transaction - Charge for an item without having to add it to your product catalog.

Apply updates to automatically-collected subscriptions when payment fails - Upgrade a subscription, add items, bill for one-time changes, and change billing dates for a subscription even when payment fails.

Create and download reports using the Paddle API - Export data from your Paddle system using the API as well as the Paddle web app.

See how entities were imported against products, prices, discounts, customers, addresses, businesses, and subscriptions.

Generate transaction and adjustment line item reports in a exportable spreadsheet to better understand your data and reconcile account activity.

Simulate Paddle Retain interventions using Paddle.js to ensure you've installed Paddle.js with Retain correctly

Emails sent from sandbox include a [TEST] prefix in the subject - to easily distinguish between emails sent from your sandbox account and your live account.

Build personalized offboarding experiences that retain customers using Cancellation Flows in Paddle Billing.

Build pricing pages with Paddle.js - without making server-side calls to the Paddle API.

Authenticate using client-side tokens with the need to pass your seller ID

Get the cardholder name used for transaction payments so you can build billing information pages or integrations that show the name on the card used for a payment attempt.

Set the webpage for payment links against a transaction - Pass an approved domain rather than using your default payment link.

Filter subscriptions by ID when listing subscriptions

Filter to see single purchase transactions that aren't related to a subscription

Filter subscriptions by collection mode and list only automatically-collected or manually-collected subscriptions