Paddle Forward

Unlock growth in LATAM, Turkey and Belgium

Paddle has been expanding its internationalization and local acquiring strategy to help our customers reach consumers and accept payments in the rapidly growing Latin American market. Starting with Mexico and Brazil, Paddle has developed local LATAM acquiring partners to improve payment acceptance, helping our customer to reach a wider customer base and increase revenue potential.

We have also now enabled Colombian Pesos (COP) as a currency in checkout. For a full list of currencies click here.