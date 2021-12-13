In order to help you sell your products throughout the world, Paddle accepts payments in a wide range of currencies:

Argentine Peso (ARS)

Australian Dollar (AUD)

Brazilian Real (BRL)*

British Pound Sterling (GBP)

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Chinese Yuan (CNY)*

Czech Koruna (CZK)

Danish Krone (DKK)

Euro (EUR)

Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Hungarian Forint (HUF)

Indian Rupee (INR)

Israeli Shekel (ILS)

Japanese Yen (JPY)

Mexican Peso (MXN)

New Taiwan Dollar (TWD)

New Zealand Dollar (NZD)

Norwegian Krone (NOK)

Polish Zloty (PLN)

Russian Ruble (RUB)

Singapore Dollar (SGD)

South African Rand (ZAR)*

South Korean Won (KRW)

Swedish Krona (SEK)

Swiss Franc (CHF)

Thai Baht (THB)

Turkish Lira (TRY)

Ukrainian Hryvnia (UAH)

US Dollar (USD)

During setup, you must set a product’s base price and default currency of your choice. This is used in two ways:

If you choose to support additional currencies, we will automatically convert your product price into these currencies using the base price. Note that the converted price can be manually overridden to a specified price if you wish. If a customer is purchasing from a country whereby we don’t support their local currency, or if the country’s corresponding currency is disabled in the product, the customer will see the product’s base price and default currency.

(Note: A screenshot of the above process can be seen here).

If you’re not sure if you should accept multiple currencies, you can read our guide here for more information.

To request support for other currencies, simply get in touch with a member of the team for assistance.

* The currencies highlighted are synthetic. Synthetic currencies are displayed to the buyer at checkout to allow the buyer to see the order value in their local currency and thus improve conversion. However, the buyer will be charged in the price of your account’s balance currency when completing the transaction. Sellers who want to sell internationally and improve conversion should enable synthetic currencies.