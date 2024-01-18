WebinarUnpack the hidden costs of fragmented SaaS billing - Nov 29th   Join us
ProfitWell Metrics

Sync data from ProfitWell Metrics with Drift

  • Category ProfitWell Metrics
    Subscription revenue data
  • Docs Documentation
  • Maintained by Paddle
Connect Drift with Metrics

Send customer and revenue data from ProfitWell Metrics to your favourite chat tool - Drift.

  • No-code integrations, get connected in just a few clicks.
  • Have all your subscription data cleaned and synced to your Drift contact records, including MRR, plans, subscription plan status, and so on. See all the properties you can sync here.
  • Get the right information in front of your team so they know who they're chatting to and can quickly assist customers.
  • It's completely free!

Get started with ProfitWell Metrics for free today

Keep your finger on the pulse of your subscription business, with revenue reporting that updates in real time - 100% free

Get startedExplore demo