    Subscription revenue data
Use ProfitWell Metrics to get in-depth subscription analytics with Paddle Billing.

  • Built into Paddle Billing, no extra setup needed
  • Have all your subscription metrics like MRR, cohort reports, churn and more calculated and presented visually in charts and tables
  • Benchmark performance against 34,000+ other subscription companies across other billing systems
  • Free data enrichment to improve segmentation and provide more insights into your user base
  • Inclusive 3rd party integrations that allow you to send data to your favourite CRMs like HubSpot, Intercom, and Salesforce
  • Notify your team about new sales, upgrades, downgrades, and churns through Slack
  • It's completely free!

