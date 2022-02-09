Laravel Spark

Turn your software product into a software business

Paddle + Laravel Spark

Grow and protect your revenue globally

Paddle offers SaaS companies a completely different way to sell. Instead of assembling and maintaining a complex stack of payments-related apps and services, we provide an all-in-one solution.

Land and expand subscribers

Paddle works with your Laravel Spark setup to empower your subscription billing with added features. As part of a unified payments infrastructure, subscriptions through Paddle are automatically tax compliant, protected against fraud, and optimized for global payments, so you can focus on product development.

Paddle subscription billing

We built the complete payment stack, so you don't have to

