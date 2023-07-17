Terms and Conditions

Last Updated: 18 July 2023

The Paddle AI Launchpad Programme is a mentoring programme developed and run by Paddle.com Market Ltd. (“Paddle”) to provide a supportive environment, resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to accelerate the development and success of startups in the artificial intelligence space (the “Programme”).

Each individual applying to become a participant in the Programme (“Applicant”), agrees that you have read, understand, and accept these terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”). If you are invited to become a participant in the Programme (“Participant”) your participation is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth in these Terms and Conditions and entering into such further agreements as may be required by Paddle or referenced in these Terms and Conditions.

We may make changes to these Terms and Conditions from time to time. When we do, we will revise the “Last Updated” date given above. Modifications are effective upon publication. It is your responsibility to review these Terms and Conditions frequently and to remain informed of any changes to them. The then-current version of this Agreement will supersede all earlier versions.

1. Application

1.2. Applications for the Programme shall be open between 18th July 2023 and 31st August 2023 (“Application Period”) can be found at www.paddle.com/ai-launchpad. Any application entered outside the Application Period will not be automatically considered for the Programme, but Paddle reserves the right to consider late applications in exceptional circumstances at its sole discretion or to extend the deadline in its sole discretion.

1.3. Applications must be submitted by an authorised representative of the Applicant and you represent and warrant that the application shall not violate the intellectual property rights or other rights including, but not limited to, copyright, trademark, patent, contract, and/or privacy rights of any other person or entity.

1.4. Applicants shall consider the eligibility criteria stated in clause 2 before submitting an application.

2. Eligibility:

2.1. The Programme is open exclusively to Applicants

with a business or product that operates primarily to leverage artificial intelligence technologies;

solutions and whose products and services comply with the Paddle Acceptable Use Policy found at set out in www./paddle.com/support/aup/ (or such other URL that Paddle may provide from time to time); and

Has not been an employee of Paddle or any of its affiliate entities within the last six (6) months.

2.2. Applicants must meet the predetermined criteria set forth in clause 2.1 to be considered for participation in the Programme. Meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee acceptance into the Programme.

2.3. Paddle reserves the right to assess applications on the basis of any criteria it may choose in its sole discretion for the purpose of selecting Participants to participate in the Programme.

2.4. All Participants who are selected will be subject to further due diligence by Paddle, which will include, without limitation, verification of identity and security checks such as personal history, criminal record and financial probity, qualifications, details of legal entity (where applicable) and role in the creation of their idea.

3. Prizes

3.1. Subject to the conditions stated at clause 3.3, all Applicants are eligible to receive the Paddle reseller service (“Resale Service”) free of charge for the calendar month of October 2023 (“Application Promotion”).

3.2. Subject to the conditions stated at clause 3.3, at the conclusion of the Programme, one Participant shall be awarded a one off cash prize of $25,000.00 (“Prize Award”) based on (i) the volume of sales made in accordance with Paddle’s Resale Terms; and (ii) the best product offering presented and developed as part of the Programme judged by a panel of independent experts.

3.3. The Application Promotion and Prize Award is subject to the following conditions;

The Applicant must have submitted an application to the Programme by 31 August 2023;

The Applicant must not be prohibited from using the Resale Service by virtue of the Paddle Acceptable Use Policy or otherwise at Paddle’s sole discretion;

The Applicant must affirm that they agree to the terms and conditions of the Resale Service stated at https://www.paddle.com/legal/terms (or other such URL as Paddle may provide from time to time) (“Resale Terms”)

The Applicant must provide a URL to the Resale Service checkout located on their website in compliance with Paddle’s Resale Terms to Paddle at launchpad@paddle.com by 31 August 2023.

4. IntellectualProperty:

4.1. Subject to the licence grant described below, any applicable intellectual property rights vested in the subject of the application and associated business will remain with the Applicant / Participant.

4.2. By participating in the Programme, Participant grants to Paddle a royalty-free, non-exclusive, revocable, worldwide, perpetual licence to Participant’s trademark to deliver the Programme and to advertise Participants participation in the Programme. This licence grant includes, but is not limited to, posting or linking on Paddle websites, and displaying and promoting the Participant in any other media now known or hereinafter developed.

4.3. All intellectual property provided as part of the Programme (excluding a Participant’s products and innovations and proprietary intellectual property), including, but not limited to, trademarks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations (“Programme Materials”), are owned or used under licence by Paddle. Paddle grants Participants a royalty-free, non-exclusive, revocable, worldwide, perpetual licence solely for use during the Programme.

4.4. Except as specified in these Terms, neither an Applicant, Participant nor Paddle acquires any ownership rights under these Terms and Conditions to any trademarks, copyrights, patents, trade secrets or other intellectual property of the other.

5. Obligations

5.1. Participation in the Programme is free of charge.

5.2. By applying for the Programme you represent and warrant that:

the information you have provided as part of your application is accurate and up to date;

you are the owner of the business that is the subject of the application or that you are legally authorised to act on behalf of the business for the purposes of these Terms and Conditions;

there is no action, suit or proceeding at law or in equity now pending or, to your knowledge, threatened by or against or affecting you which would substantially impair your right to carry on your business as contemplated herein or adversely affect your financial condition or operations;

your participation in the Programme and the delivery and performance by you of your obligations under these Terms and Conditions do not and will not conflict with or violate any agreement or other instrument with a third party applicable to you or otherwise infringe upon the rights of any third party (including any applicable intellectual property rights);

you have complied and will continue to comply with all applicable laws, statutes, ordinances, and regulations (including, without limitation, any relevant data protection or privacy laws); and

you will at all times comply with all applicable Paddle policies made reasonably available to you throughout the Programme.

5.3. You agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Paddle, its employees, officers and directors, or users from and against any and all claims, liabilities, penalties, settlements, judgments, fees (including reasonable legal fees) arising from or in relation to:

any information that you submit as part of your application during the course of the Programme;

your breach of any representation or warranty in, or violation of the terms of these Terms and Conditions or any agreement or other instrument with a third party applicable to you; and

any violation or failure by you to comply with all laws and regulations in connection with your participation in the Programme, whether or not described herein.

6. Limitation of Liability

6.1. Paddle disclaims any and all warranties, representations and conditions, whether express, implied or statutory regarding the services to the full extent permitted by law. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the Programme is provided "as-is" and without warranties of any kind, including, without limitation, any warranties of performance or implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. Further, Paddle (i) does not make, and has not made any representation or warranty that the Programme will result in any specific outcome or result; (ii) does not represent or guarantee any form of financial support or investment; and (iii) does not guarantee the success, profitability, or market viability of any entry submitted to the Programme.

6.2. In the event that a Participant is the recipient of any investment, agreement, arrangement or endorsement from a third party, that is obtained in whole or in part due to Participants participation in the Programme, it is done solely at your own risk and a Paddle shall bear no liability to you or any third party for the terms of such arrangements. We advise you to take independent advice before entering into any arrangement or agreements for investment with a third party.

6.3. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, in no event will Paddle, its partners, service providers, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees or agents be liable to the other party for any special, incidental, indirect, punitive, exemplary or consequential damages, whether foreseeable or unforeseeable, which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms and Conditions, regardless of whether either party has been apprised of the possibility or likelihood of such damages occurring, or whether claims are based or remedies are sought in contract or tort otherwise.

6.4. The views and opinions expressed as part of the Programme are those of the speakers and are not endorsed or necessarily reflect the views or positions of Paddle.

7. Confidentiality

7.1. The parties acknowledge that as part of the application and the Programme they may share information, whether written or oral, in any form, including without limitation, information relating to the development, products, trade secrets, business plans, suppliers, customers, finances, personnel data, and other material or information considered proprietary by the disclosing party (“Confidential Information”)

7.2. A receiving party shall not use, disclose, or otherwise take any advantage of such Confidential Information, except as expressly permitted in the Agreement.

7.3. Each party shall exercise the same degree of care to avoid the publication or dissemination of the other party's Confidential Information as it affords to its own Confidential Information of a similar nature which it desires not to be published or disseminated, which in any event shall not be less than reasonable care.

7.4. Confidential Information disclosed under the Programme shall only be used by the receiving party for the purpose of these Terms and Conditions or the performance of its obligations hereunder. The receiving party agrees not to use the disclosing party’s Confidential Information for its own benefit or for the benefit of any third party.

7.5. The obligation of the parties not to disclose confidential information shall survive the termination or expiry of the Agreement.

7.6. Notwithstanding the foregoing, neither party shall be obliged to protect Confidential Information of the other party which:

is rightfully received by the receiving party from another party without confidential obligation to such party, or

is known to or developed by the receiving party independently without use of the Confidential Information, or

is, or becomes generally known to the public by other than a breach of duty hereunder by the receiving party;

7.7. A receiving party may disclose Confidential Information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to a requirement of a government agency or law so long as the receiving party provides prompt notice to the disclosing party of such requirement prior to disclosure (where permitted under applicable law).

8. General Conditions

8.1. Paddle reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Programme for any reason as determined by Paddle in its sole discretion. Paddle reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any Applicant or Participant.

8.2. The parties agree that these Terms and Conditions constitute the entire agreement between them and supersedes all previous agreements, understandings and arrangements between them, whether in writing or oral in respect of its subject matter.

8.3. Each party acknowledges that it has not entered into these Terms and Conditions in reliance on, and shall have no remedies in respect of, any representation or warranty that is not expressly set out in the Agreement. No party shall have any claim for innocent or negligent misrepresentation on the basis of any statement in this Agreement.

8.4. You may not assign, subcontract or encumber any right or obligation under these Terms and Conditions, in whole or in part, without Paddle's prior written consent. Any assignment in violation of this Clause 8.4 is void.

8.5. Unless otherwise expressly agreed, no delay, act or omission by either party in exercising any right or remedy will be deemed a waiver of that, or any other, right or remedy. Except as expressly provided in this Agreement, the rights and remedies provided under the Agreement are in addition to, and not exclusive of, any rights or remedies provided by law.

8.6. Unless explicitly stated otherwise in this Agreement, nothing in this contract shall confer any rights, remedies, or benefits upon any third party, including but not limited to individuals or entities not party to this Agreement. Any reference to a third party in this Agreement is solely for the purpose of clarification or identification of obligations and does not constitute the creation of any rights or obligations to such third party

8.7. If any provision or part-provision of these Terms and Conditions is or becomes invalid, illegal or unenforceable, it shall be deemed modified to the minimum extent necessary to make it valid, legal and enforceable. If such modification is not possible, the relevant provision or part-provision shall be deemed deleted. Any modification to or deletion of a provision or part-provision under this clause shall not affect the validity and enforceability of the rest of these Terms and Conditions.

8.8. Each party shall comply with all laws, enactments, regulations, regulatory policies, guidelines and industry codes applicable to it and shall maintain such authorisations and all other approvals, permits and authorities as are required from time to time to perform its obligations under or in connection with these Terms and Conditions.

8.9. The parties are independent businesses and not partners, principal and agent, or employer and employee, or in any other relationship of trust to each other.

8.10. Any notice (save for notices given in legal proceedings or arbitration) given to a party under or in connection with these Terms and Conditions shall be in writing or by email to the address given for the relevant party herein or such other address that a party notifies the other party of at any time and shall be given and deemed received by first class post on the second Business Day after postage or, if given by hand on delivery. Paddle's email address for such purposes is legal@paddle.com and the Applicant’s or Participant's email address is as provided in the application for the Programme.

9. Governing Law and Jurisdiction

9.1. These Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim (including non-contractual disputes or claims) arising out of or in connection with it or its subject matter or formation shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the law of England and Wales.

9.2. Each party irrevocably agrees that, subject as provided below, the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any dispute or claim (including non-contractual disputes or claims) that arises out of or in connection with these Terms and Conditions or its subject matter or formation.