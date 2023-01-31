Paddle.com Inc.

LAST UPDATED: 1 February 2023

These Terms of Use, together with the Data Processing Addendum which can be found at www.paddle.com/legal/data-processing-addendum (or such other URLs that may be provided from time to time), and any Statement of Work or Order Form, where applicable (collectively, the “Agreement”) govern the services provided to you ("Customer" or "you" ) by Paddle.com Inc. (“Provider”).

By signing up for our services, or by downloading, installing or otherwise accessing or using the Services (as defined below), you agree that you have read, understand, and accept this Agreement, and you agree to be bound by the terms contained herein and all terms, policies and guidelines incorporated in the Agreement by reference (including the Privacy Policy which can be found at www.paddle.com/privacy (or such other URLs that Provider may provide from time to time)).

If you do not agree to this Agreement, you do not have our permission to, and may not use the Services in any way. The Services are offered to you conditional on your acceptance of this Agreement.

We may make changes to this Agreement from time to time. When we do, we will revise the “Last Updated” date given above. Modifications are effective upon publication. It is your responsibility to review this Agreement frequently and to remain informed of any changes to them. The then-current version of this Agreement will supersede all earlier versions. You agree that your continued use of our Services after such changes have been published will constitute your acceptance of such revised Agreement. Disputes arising under this Agreement will be resolved in accordance with the version of these terms that was in effect at the time the dispute arose.