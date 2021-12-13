Merchant of record: A guide for CFOs

Merchant of record (MoR) service providers are growing in popularity among SaaS businesses that are looking to permanently offload the burden of managing payments and the associated liabilities. Here's why.

In this guide, we cover everything you need to know about using an MoR and how it will help unlock your business' potential.

What a merchant of record is

How using an MoR works in practice

Why SaaS businesses are switching to an MoR



