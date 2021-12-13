Outliers

The State of SaaS Growth

Uncovering the growth levers that see SaaS businesses achieve long-term success

Download now

Growing a SaaS company in an era defined by uncertainty is not easy. Only half (51%) of the software companies surveyed for this report expect to hit or exceed their ARR targets this year. What can SaaS leaders do to secure a more confident outlook?

We've analyzed data from thousands of Paddle customers, interviewed thriving Saas businesses, and surveyed our wider network to identify three key areas that fundamentally impact growth.

Discover:

  • How to embrace new growth models and diversify your go to market
  • Tactics to remove friction in the buying experience 
  • New data that shows how operational changes can deliver faster growth
  • How to adapt your hiring strategy to suit your growth stage

Start selling with Paddle

We built the complete payment stack for SaaS, so you don't have to.

Sign up Get a demo