Outliers
The State of SaaS Growth
The State of SaaS Growth
Uncovering the growth levers that see SaaS businesses achieve long-term success
Growing a SaaS company in an era defined by uncertainty is not easy. Only half (51%) of the software companies surveyed for this report expect to hit or exceed their ARR targets this year. What can SaaS leaders do to secure a more confident outlook?
We've analyzed data from thousands of Paddle customers, interviewed thriving Saas businesses, and surveyed our wider network to identify three key areas that fundamentally impact growth.
Discover:
- How to embrace new growth models and diversify your go to market
- Tactics to remove friction in the buying experience
- New data that shows how operational changes can deliver faster growth
- How to adapt your hiring strategy to suit your growth stage