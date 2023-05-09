Payments, tax, and subscriptions solution for SaaS
Paddle maximizes revenue growth by up to 17%, eliminates customer friction, lowers risk, and boosts conversion rates.
Simplify SaaS payment processing
Paddle's secure and reliable payment processing system supports countless payment methods and currencies. Let us handle taxes, refunds, and chargebacks, so you can focus on growing your business.
Streamline subscription management
Paddle's flexible billing options and subscription management tools make it easy to manage plans for your digital products. From usage-based billing to free trials, we've got you covered.
Make data-driven decisions
Paddle provides detailed analytics and reporting tools to help you optimize your pricing, product and PLG strategies. Get insights into your revenue and buyer behavior, and take your SaaS to the next level.
Join 3,000+ companies already growing with Paddle
Based on ROI assessmentCustom pricing
No two SaaS companies are alike. Let's craft a package and integration plan to support your vision of growth.
Discover how Paddle will help you earn more money and cut your costs
Custom pricing that fits your business model, products, and growth stage
Get access to optional premium services and success management
Explore custom migration services and implementation support
Pay-as-you-go5% + 50¢per transaction*
Global payments and billing in one platform
Cross-border sales tax compliance
Protection against fraud and chargebacks
No migration fees, monthly fees, or hidden extras