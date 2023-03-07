Product-led growth: Pricing and monetizing your SaaS business globally

Product-led growth (PLG) is everywhere in SaaS. Why? It delivers lower CAC, faster sales cycles and quicker growth.

But how are you monetizing your SaaS business globally as you take on new markets with your PLG sales model?

This is a guide for SaaS businesses navigating PLG billing and pricing.

In it, you’ll find tips on how to:

Design a PLG billing model suited to your product and growth strategy.

Remove customer friction on global scale with payment and pricing localization.

Implement a hybrid PLG and sales-led motion to cover billing both downmarket and upmarket sales, ideally within one payments solution.

And so much more.