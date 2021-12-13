Flowchart

DIY Subscription Billing: The Technical Debt Roadmap

Build vs buy is a decision SaaS businesses face time and time again. When it comes to billing infrastructure, lots of businesses make their choice without realizing just how much time and effort is needed to build and maintain their system in-house.

It’s essentially like building another product. And with that in mind, we’ve pulled together a DIY subscription billing roadmap.

Take a look at exactly what you’re getting yourself into by going down the route of building your own.