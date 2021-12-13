Invoicing
Simplify your B2B sales, gain confidence in your revenue data and ensure total compliance in every market.
Auto-reconciled
Paddle reconciles everything, so there’s no need to set up bank accounts, entities or reconcile payments.
Globally compliant
Paddle’s payment layer collects, files, and remits sales taxes all over the world.
Centralized data
No more fragmented data, processes, and payments. Your reporting is based on a single accurate data source.
More payment options
Make it easier for customers by accepting payments with wire transfers, card, PayPal, and more.
Simplify B2B sales with scalable invoicing
Getting paid shouldn’t be hard. Cut out your manual processes with Paddle’s API-first solution, which plugs into your workflows, sends automatic invoices, and reconciles every payment.
A single source of revenue truth you can trust
Spend less time managing data. Whether you sell through a checkout or issue invoices (or both), all your revenue data is in one place so you can trust it’s accurate and report with confidence.
Sell to businesses around the world
Don’t let borders become boundaries. Implement a truly global B2B sales motion by sending invoices internationally without worrying about sales taxes, local regulations or banking infrastructure.
We’ve been involved with Paddle’s discovery process for the new Invoicing solution and are excited about how this will simplify our enterprise sales at Kaleido. The team’s vision for Invoicing is clearly set to eliminate friction across the entire SaaS enterprise sales process.