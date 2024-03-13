Go direct-to-consumers with Paddle Billing and keep more revenue
Build a dedicated web store to avoid platform fees, and increase your CLV and ARPU.
Flexible, player-friendly purchase options and payments
Offer structured purchase and bundle options. Engage and retain players worldwide and add new revenue streams with player-friendly subscription plans. Our flexible approach enables you to create billing models that work for you and your players. Give your buyers more choice, grow your revenue and boost average order value.
Flexible plans
Enable subscription pausing, quantity and payment management for improved customer rentention.
Product bundles
Offer bundles and multi-product subscriptions to increase average order value.
Global tax compliance
As part of our unified payments infrastructure subscriptions are automatically tax compliant.
Free trials
Offer free trials to increase adoption and remove potential barriers to onboarding new players.
Payment localization
Automatically offer the right currency and payment options, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Advanced churn prevention
Reduce customer churn with intelligent failed payment recovery and automated churn interventions.
Consolidated data
Reduce headaches with all your transaction and subscription data in a single source of truth.
Promotions
Motivate first-time purchases and reward players with discounts, bundles, and bonuses.
Conversion-boosting checkout
Provide a seamless, secure checkout experience that drives customer conversion. Improve your buyers experience with a checkout that integrates your brand and automatically presents the right language, currency and payment options.
- Match your in-game experience & brand
- Complete sales tax compliance
- Safe & secure payment processing
- Automated fraud protection on every purchase
