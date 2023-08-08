Do-it-for-you dunning and churn interventions
Recover failed payments, deploy churn interventions, and improve overall retention.
Ready to take a closer look at Retain?
No-one wants to lose customers, and with our market-leading customer retention software, you don't have to.
Retain handles every aspect of churn prevention, from failed payment recovery, to term optimization and cancellation flows, and much more.
Book a call today to find out how Retain can help you win-back and keep customers.
How Retain can help
Tactical retries
You only get six to eight attempts to retry a credit or debit card. 1000s of datapoints help us to identify the right time to retry a card to maximize payment acceptance.
Payment recovery
Automatically send emails and in-app notification when a payment fails, and let customers update their payment details via a no-sign on form on your website.
Pre-dunning
Identify cards that are about to expire and remind users to update their details before payment is due.
Term optimisation
Target your ideal customers to upgrade them from monthly to quarterly or annual plans to improve overall retention and cash flow.
Cancellation Flows
Before your customers cancel, Retain's cancellation flows will serve tailored offers to users to keep them onboard.
Reactivations
Winback churned customers by targeting the right customers to send the right offer at the right time.
Retain in action
Mixmax
$300k revenue recovered
NutriSense
1.3x increase in retention rate
Lightstream
30% increase in recovery rate
Get started with Retain
Recover failed payments and reduce customer churn. Automatically.