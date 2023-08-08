ForwardAugust 8th: We unveil what’s coming next for Paddle’s products   Join us
Do-it-for-you dunning and churn interventions

Recover failed payments, deploy churn interventions, and improve overall retention.

Tactical retries

You only get six to eight attempts to retry a credit or debit card. 1000s of datapoints help us to identify the right time to retry a card to maximize payment acceptance.

Payment recovery

Automatically send emails and in-app notification when a payment fails, and let customers update their payment details via a no-sign on form on your website.

Pre-dunning

Identify cards that are about to expire and remind users to update their details before payment is due.

Term optimisation

Target your ideal customers to upgrade them from monthly to quarterly or annual plans to improve overall retention and cash flow.

Cancellation Flows

Before your customers cancel, Retain's cancellation flows will serve tailored offers to users to keep them onboard.

Reactivations

Winback churned customers by targeting the right customers to send the right offer at the right time.

Mixmax

$300k revenue recovered

NutriSense

1.3x increase in retention rate

Lightstream

30% increase in recovery rate

