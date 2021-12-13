To cancel a subscription billed by Paddle, visit our support chat on paddle.net. You'll be asked for your email or transaction details to locate the subscription. You can also look for the link to paddle.net in an email you have received from us, which will automatically share your subscription order details with our virtual assistant. From there you can manage the subscription in question.

If for some reason our virtual assistant isn't able to resolve your query, you will be put through to our support team, who can assist further.