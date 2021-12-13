How do I cancel a Paddle subscription?
How do I cancel a paddle.net or paddle.com subscription?
To cancel a subscription billed by Paddle, visit our support chat on paddle.net. You'll be asked for your email or transaction details to locate the subscription. You can also look for the link to paddle.net in an email you have received from us, which will automatically share your subscription order details with our virtual assistant. From there you can manage the subscription in question.
If for some reason our virtual assistant isn't able to resolve your query, you will be put through to our support team, who can assist further.
You may have more than one subscription that you're being charged for by Paddle, or you may have purchased a product from us without realizing it. This often happens as Paddle provides payment infrastructure for thousands of different software companies. This includes one-time products and subscriptions around the globe.
Visit Paddle.net to find out what you've been billed for and to request a refund if you believe a mistake has been made.
What exactly is Paddle?
Paddle is a merchant of record that acts to provide a payment infrastructure to thousands of software companies around the world. When you buy a product or a subscription developed by one of the software companies that we provide these services for, Paddle the is one you are purchasing from and who is responsible for charging you for the product you've bought.
Why do software companies sell through Paddle?
By handling transactions for the software companies we work with, Paddle takes care of a lot of complicated back-office work, like global banking, managing foreign exchange, and filing sales taxes internationally. This frees up the company's time and resources to focus on other things, like improving its products.