Paddle offers SaaS companies a completely different way to sell. Instead of assembling and maintaining a complex stack of payments-related apps and services, we provide an all-in-one solution.
Choose how you want to sell
The Commerce Layer supports every type of sales motion. With Paddle, you can deliver an optimal checkout experience that will convert more inbound leads, scale your sales-assisted invoicing to more business accounts, and add subscription billing to better retain and expand your customer base.
Checkout
Invoicing
Subscriptions
We do the heavy lifting on payments
However and wherever you sell, our Finance Layer ensures you get as much revenue as possible, while remaining secure and globally compliant. We route between multiple payment partners, cover 100% of sales tax compliance and protect you against fraud. In short, Paddle helps you get paid.
Payments
Tax & compliance
Fraud protection
All your revenue data in one place
With all your revenue coming through Paddle, across every bank, region and channel, our Data Layer acts as your single source of truth. So whether you run your reports through Paddle or connect to another tool, your data is always reliable.
Integrated into your systems
With Paddle at the center of your SaaS payments, it’s important we speak to your other systems. Using our secure APIs and webhooks, we can easily connect to your existing business intelligence tools and keep everything in sync.
Expert guidance for you and consumers
Seller support
Tailored support for SaaS companies so you can stay focused on your growth journey
Migration service
Move subscribers to Paddle seamlessly and avoid churn
Billing support
Our Billing Support team provides a 24/7 worldwide service, with excellent customer satisfaction scores
Premium services
Advisory
Navigate your growth trajectory with the right people at your side
Implementation service
Our Solutions Architects create a bespoke implementation guide to help you navigate the setup process