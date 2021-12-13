Choosing the right B2B payment processing solution

Top 5 reasons to look for an alternative B2B payment processing solution

Reason #1: The B2B payments gap

Many SaaS companies struggle with bringing together two different payment worlds based on customer spend levels: self-serve (lower-value) and sales-assisted (higher value).

When combined with the challenges of siloed data, processes and reporting, handling such complexity becomes a major pain point. Companies need increasingly advanced integrations to create and keep a single source of truth for their revenue data.

Handling two different payment worlds requires communication between multiple tools. But none of them are designed to do that. As a result, you'll need to reconcile data yourself, which requires dedicated support from engineering and revenue operations teams. You’ll burn through time and resources in the never-ending quest to mine daily data and force unrelated tools to play nicely together.

What’s more, SaaS companies struggling to bridge the B2B payments gap also have a tough time getting a handle on their key metrics. We often hear from companies that don't know their own monthly recurring revenue (MRR) at a single point in time.

That lack of knowledge has resounding implications for SaaS companies because it can hamper their growth. Without timeline insights from properly reconciled data, executives will struggle to take advantage of new market opportunities. That’s highly problematic for management accounting, board meeting preparations, and corporate governance.

Reason #2: Higher transaction costs

B2B payment processing requires various tools, including payment gateways, payment processors, or merchant of record (MOR) platforms. The cost of all these tools adds up quickly. For example, prices for just one tool can range from 2.5% to 7%.

And that's only for transaction costs. You'll also need to account for the costs of integrating the tool with the rest of your infrastructure, including analytics, subscriptions, sales tax compliance, and so on.

B2B SaaS companies dealing with higher value transactions also need to take headcount costs into account. Businesses that spend substantial amounts of money on software typically prefer to pay via invoicing, so you’ll need to hire accountants to deal with that as you scale. They’ll also want to discuss pricing, features and discounts and gather feedback on the product from their stakeholders before moving ahead with purchase. As a result, your SaaS company must factor in the hiring of sales and customer service teams.

Finally, higher transaction costs are driven by the need to create a comprehensive revenue infrastructure that brings together the siloed data and multiple automation tools – complete with a finance team to handle all that invoicing.

Reason #3: Compliance needs

The third reason for seeking an alternative B2B payment processing solution revolves around the inescapable need for global compliance.

SaaS companies selling to enterprise companies should have a SOC 2 audit to validate their security controls. Without that, many enterprise clients will be reluctant to buy from you.

Another key security aspect for B2B software sales is payment compliance. This is necessary to ensure security of credit card transactions. In a constantly evolving industry, SaaS companies need compliant payment flows to make sure their payment processes meet changing rules and regulations.

And don't forget GDPR, a legal protocol to enforce compliance to protect your customers’ data. Fines for breaching GDPR can be heavy.

In enterprise sales, procurement is another key aspect of B2B payments. When selling to large enterprises, companies must typically be on an approved vendor list. Getting on those lists isn't always easy, requiring various inspection processes and evidence of security protocols such as SOC.

Then there's the problem of sales tax. In some jurisdictions, B2B software is taxed. As an online seller, you have the responsibility to collect tax in all jurisdictions where you have customers, regardless of your physical location.

For example, businesses selling into the US, either from within the US or from other countries, must collect and pay sales tax to different states for all sales to customers located in those states. Some of the biggest US states now enforce these nexus tax laws due to recent US sales tax changes.

Reason #4: Payment failure

Another reason to seek B2B payment processing alternatives is the problem of failed payments.

High-value credit card payments often fail because bank fraud systems treat them as suspicious.

Wire transfers aren't perfect either. They can fail when one bank doesn’t communicate with another bank. That can happen because there’s no existing relationship between the two banks, or because there’s no international routing address.

Checks are also problematic because they can get damaged, lost in the post, or simply fail to deposit.

What’s more, renewals are a crucial factor in B2B payments. Many businesses hire full-time employees to make sure clients renew their contracts. Unfortunately, this is hard to scale and carries added headcount costs.

Reason #5: Unable to serve international customers effectively

When doing business in an international context, it's essential to serve global buyers in their local currencies. If you don't, your conversion rate will suffer. This is especially pertinent for companies selling software to a global audience (which SaaS companies do by default).

In international contexts, it's important to have relationships between banks around the world. Not having them can result in payment failures, such as when checks fail to deposit.

Also, it's increasingly common for global B2B SaaS companies to receive specific localized requests, such as having to accept a large payment in Russian rubles. These requests can multiply quickly when you serve global markets, so your company will need to set up suitable infrastructure to handle them, or lose out on revenue otherwise ready for the taking.