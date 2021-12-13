5 best practices to nail your B2B pricing

So with all of these choices, how do you know which one is best for your B2B business? Finding the perfect pricing model and then refining that model into the perfect price point, takes a bit of experience and a fair amount of work. Still, there are some tips that you can use to reduce the guesswork and get to the right pricing more quickly.

1. Test out multiple pricing structures

You can't just assume that the first pricing strategy you pick will be the winner. Experiment with different prices and pricing structures until you find the right one.

2. Target your pricing structure towards personas

Your marketing department is likely already to have a set of buyer personas worked up. These buyer personas can also help you determine what your particular customers will be willing to pay.

3. Get input from your sales team

Beyond the fictionalized personas, your sales force works directly with your customers. They know them well and can give you insight into what they will be willing to pay.

4. Base your pricing on solid data & analytics, not conjecture

Even if you don't use dynamic pricing, that doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the same types of analytics and algorithms to help you set your initial prices. Big data is a powerful tool. Use it.

5. Account for leakage

Failure to account for common causes of leakage can result in pricing that makes you less than it should or even pricing that costs you money.