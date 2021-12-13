Choosing the right PayPal for Business alternative

Top five reasons why SaaS businesses look for alternatives to PayPal

Every month, we speak to between 50 and 60 SaaS executives who are looking for alternatives to PayPal for their revenue delivery infrastructure.

Based on insights from these in-depth conversations about all aspects of revenue delivery (1161 calls, to be precise), we've put together a summary of the top five reasons that software executives look for PayPal alternatives. These challenges reach beyond SaaS and are also relevant for other types of online businesses.

Reason #1: Complex integration of PayPal and multiple other tools

It's important to keep in mind that PayPal is simply one part of your revenue delivery infrastructure. To handle subscriptions and recurring payments, you'll need to integrate additional tools. That situation can get complicated fast. PayPal doesn't make the process easy, with its complex APIs and documentation.

For purposes of global tax compliance, you'll also have to integrate your payment processor with tax solutions. These tend to have little to no documentation on how to integrate with PayPal transactions.

PayPal is also a bad fit for B2B buyers, as they need additional payment methods and sales-assisted invoicing processes. As PayPal doesn't offer these, to meet the expectations of larger business customers in particular, your finance team will need yet another tool integrated into your stack, as well as new processes to issue invoices and reconcile payments effectively. If you don't offer the right payment methods, your conversion rates are likely to take a hit.

To maintain high revenue performance, SaaS businesses typically need to offer sophisticated upgrades, downgrade, pausing, and cancellation functionality. This requires a subscription tool – adding yet another time-consuming integration on top of your PayPal solution.

Reason #2: Difficult to implement SaaS growth strategies

SaaS growth has a clearly defined set of strategies. These include moving into new international markets, moving upmarket to serve teams or enterprise clients, moving down-market to add trials or self-serve options, and launching new products.

As a payment solution, PayPal lacks the capability to support you with implementing these growth activities. Strategic growth generally sits outside PayPal’s main remit – payment processing.

To drive strategic growth, you’ll need substantially different infrastructure. You'll likely have to build and optimize this in-house. What's more, you'll need specific expertise on hand to guide you in creating the right infrastructure to support your product and go-to-market strategy.

Tax and invoicing form another key part of the revenue delivery infrastructure, where you’ll need additional support, especially when moving into new international markets.

Patching together a revenue delivery infrastructure from multiple tools means you don't have a single source of truth when it comes to your revenue data. This lack of a 360° perspective may get in the way of your ability to execute strategic growth activities.

Reason #3: No sales tax compliance

Getting sales tax right is critical, especially for SaaS businesses who owe sales tax according to the rules in place wherever their customers are, not just where they’ve set up shop. Even with the best of intentions, it's very easy to unintentionally mess things up. And the penalties can be severe.

As a software company, you owe sales tax where your customers are located, not where your company is based. As you can imagine, when you have customers buying from all over the world, sales tax compliance can get extremely tricky.

PayPal doesn't have the capability to deal with sales tax compliance. It's just a payment processor. It would need to be integrated with a sales tax calculator to correctly match each transaction to product and country-specific tax rules. What's more, this would need to be done correctly over the entire life cycle of all your customers – recurring payments included.

To make the matter worse, these integration processes aren’t documented. You would need to figure everything out for yourself – and tax compliance is a high-stakes game.

One alternative would be to work with a tax accountant to retrospectively reconcile transactions from your PayPal reporting. But the downside here is the sheer expense of this process. In addition, you can't charge the tax on top during a checkout, so you'll end up missing out on revenue.

In short, maintaining sales tax compliance internationally is an incredibly difficult undertaking when only using PayPal. That's why global SaaS companies are looking for alternatives to take this major burden off their hands.

Reason #4: Constrained payment performance

Having your customers pay with PayPal often looks great at the checkout. With its wide range of funding sources, PayPal offers customers plenty of options. This leads to good levels of payment success.

But on closer inspection, we’ve unearthed several of PayPal’s payment performance challenges that are likely to affect SaaS businesses.

For starters, customers can cancel their PayPal subscription payments from within their PayPal account. This creates a cancellation flow that you have zero control over. And if the customer chooses to chargeback their subscription too, PayPal usually favors the customer in this scenario. The outcome for your SaaS business? A brand-new source of churn – definitely an undesirable situation!

What's more, PayPal doesn't route card payments through multiple payment gateways. To achieve this functionality, you'll need to integrate additional tools on your own – creating more of a burden on your time and resources.

The final major issue with PayPal is its distinct lack of functionality to help you optimize your subscription retention performance. Subscription retention is the lifeblood of SaaS businesses; your bottom line will suffer if you don’t get it right.

Reason #5: The cost of using PayPal mounts up

Because PayPal’s feature set is limited only to payment processing, SaaS businesses typically must use it in conjunction with other tools. As a result, costs quickly mount up until using PayPal is no longer cost-effective.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the specific costs you can expect to find, both for PayPal itself and for associated tools: