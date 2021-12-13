1. Gather data

It bears repeating: data, and your ability to analyze it, will make or break any attempt at revenue performance management.



First, look to collect as much raw customer data as you can. Forms are your first port of call. While an excess of form fields can stall buyers’ momentum through your sales funnel, you want to make sure that you’re getting enough of the right kind of data from forms on your website.

Beyond that, good website, email, search, content, sales, and behavioral data on prospects and customers is extremely useful. Your objective? The creation of a versatile bank of historical information, by aggregating data, will allow you to gauge the effect your sales and marketing strategies have had on driving purchases in the past.

To augment that historical data, keep tabs on customer lifetime value (LTV) and the cost of customer acquisition (CAC). After all, the LTV:CAC relationship is SaaS lifeblood, and benchmarking a goal for LTV based on LTV:CAC will allow you to maximize the revenue gains from each customer.