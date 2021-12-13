Stripe vs. PayPal: Which is the right payment provider for your business?

Discover the key features of Stripe and PayPal and find out how to choose the right way to manage payments in your business.

How to accept and process payments is a vital decision for any business. But for businesses selling online, it’s the difference between converting and retaining customers and falling short against the competition.

So how can you make sure you don’t get left behind?

With an increasing number of online payment providers, making online sales available to businesses of all sizes, doing your due diligence and finding the “right” provider for your business is key. What the “right” processor means to your business depends on a number of factors:

Billing model: Whether you need to process one-time and/or recurring payments.



Whether you need to process one-time and/or recurring payments. Payment methods and multi-currency support: Which payment methods and currencies do your customers prefer to pay with? Which payment methods will help you capture the most revenue? And which providers support them?



Which payment methods and currencies do your customers prefer to pay with? Which payment methods will help you capture the most revenue? And which providers support them? Cost: The amount you pay for payment processing services (and additional functionality like for international payments and currency conversion).



The amount you pay for payment processing services (and additional functionality like for international payments and currency conversion). Checkout and purchase work flows: The checkout functionality and customer experience it lets you create.



The checkout functionality and customer experience it lets you create. Security and fraud prevention: What level of protection and support do you need to prevent fraud and manage customer disputes and chargebacks?



What level of protection and support do you need to prevent fraud and manage customer disputes and chargebacks? Third-party integrations: Which provider offers integrations with the other tools and software you use to run your business?



Which provider offers integrations with the other tools and software you use to run your business? Customer support: What level of support are you looking for from your payment provider for your business, and your customers?



What level of support are you looking for from your payment provider for your business, and your customers? Payout frequency: How often will you need to receive payouts from your payment provider?

Whatever functionality you need from an online payment processor, no search would be complete without taking a look at both Stripe and PayPal – two of the biggest providers in the market.

In this guide, we unpack the similarities and differences between Stripe and PayPal to help you make the right choice for your business.