Is the name of your freemium offer losing you revenue?

Note: This post utilizes data from one of our customers, SmartBear Software. We'd like to thank Jeanne Hopkins, their CMO, for letting us release the gist of the findings, in order to let everyone learn from them.

Also to note: This post was written during a time in which we weren’t a fan of freemium. Our views have since changed and we now recognize freemium as an effective acquisition model. ProfitWell offers a free metrics tool, which you can check out here.

Freemium has gone from an intermittent growth tactic in the software disk days of the 1980s to a strategy that every SaaS company can’t live without. After all, how do you grow a business without giving away the farm for free?

Sarcasm aside, we’ve debated the merits of freemium before in a previous post. Our conclusion is better discovered on that post, but the gist is: freemium is an acquisition tool, not a revenue model. When used correctly, freemium can be wonderful for businesses and that’s why everyone is flocking to barren tiers. Yet, with 5 million downloads of their free tools for developers, one of our customers, SmartBear Software, was thinking about the naming convention of free or lite in labeling their software offerings, positing the question:

"Does calling the free plan “free” (or “lite”, “basic”, etc.) diminish the value of the product?"

The subtext here is that free plans have become such a novelty and so poorly set up that unless your first price point is close to free ($0), you’re essentially shooting yourself in the revenue draining foot, because the delta between the free plan and the first paid tier is too high (especially in enterprise companies). To answer their question, we did what we do best: gathered customer data and determined some willingness to pay magic. Let’s explore the study, the results, and top-level findings to help you boost your revenue right away.