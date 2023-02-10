How quantified buyer personas align your entire funnel

By quantifying your buyer personas, you'll feed a constant stream of data on each of your customer types to the entire business so everyone knows their responsibilities and feels empowered to move towards the same goal.

At each step in your funnel, you’re at a different stage of the customer journey, each managed by a different team. When customers are at the top of your funnel, marketing reigns. Then prospects get passed to the sales team for conversion, before the customer success team takes over to keep them happy in the service.

But often each team isn't interested in a customer until they fall into their lap. The CS team doesn't care about who sales is converting until they are converted, and sales doesn't care about the prospects marketing acquires until they have the leads.

This lack of alignment throughout the funnel creates serious inefficiencies that could tank your business. It means your customer acquisition cost (CAC) will be too high, your customer lifetime value (LTV) too low, and that no one is working to optimize these numbers throughout your business.

That's why you absolutely need to quantify your buyer personas. With purely qualitative buyer personas, you have a description of your customers, but you don't have a process for nailing down their economics and an actionable basis for replicating them. By quantifying your buyer personas, you'll feed a constant stream of data on each of your customer types to the entire business so everyone knows their responsibilities, gets on the same page, and feels empowered to act to move the company towards the same goal.