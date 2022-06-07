Importance of Pricing: Why Pricing is Important for SaaS and Beyond

Everything in your business should support your pricing model



Depending on who you ask, a business serves hundreds of different purposes and embodies hundreds of definitions. Businesses provide jobs to individuals supporting themselves and families, they produce goods and services for those seeking them, and they even pay taxes to help support public goods. Yet, my favorite definition comes from my Economics advisor back in undergrad, who summed it up simply: businesses exist to provide value.



Duh. I know it seems obvious, but take a look at your business. You’re taking your time and energy, mixing it with creativity, and streamlining everything through the allocation of cash and capital. Even if you’re a one-man band, there are hundreds of moving parts within your business, from the sales and marketing, fulfillment of goods and services, and even down to the staff that empty your garbage can at night. All of these individual parts sum up to providing value in the world that another human being is willing to slap down a dollar bill or a credit card in exchange for the intermingling of parts, time, and ingenuity you’ve cobbled together.



Your resourcefulness and wit have one purpose that we just alluded to: you want to exchange that value for compensation. Yet, you still need to put a price on that package of value you’ve created. How much was your time, energy, and creativity worth? How much is your customer willing to pay for everything that you did, so they don't have to?



Pricing is simply the exchange rate you put on all the tangible and intangible aspects of your business. Perceived value for cash.

Everything else then works to justify that exchange rate. Your product teams build the right features for the right audience that needs them. Sales and marketing reveal how powerful those features are to the right audiences. UX folks drive customers through the purchase process, ensuring they don’t-churn. Support staff hold the business together and make customers happy through reliability. Everything in your business works to translate and justify your value for a price.