Meet Jimmy Fitzgerald, Paddle’s new President and Chief Operating Officer

Our Series C announcement in late 2020 marked the beginning of a new chapter for Paddle, and we’re thrilled to kick off this new stage of growth by welcoming Jimmy Fitzgerald to our executive team.

When it comes to growing, forward-thinking and ambitious tech companies, Jimmy’s been around the block. His career in tech spans 20+ years, including senior leadership roles at SaaS price optimization startup SignalDemand (acquired by PROS), and Siebel Systems (acquired by Oracle), creators of the enterprise software category of CRM and the fastest ever company to reach $2bn in revenue.

Jimmy arrives at Paddle after wrapping up a decade at ServiceNow, where he held a number of senior roles, including Senior Vice President of Customer Outcomes and Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan. ServiceNow is recognized as one of the leading SaaS companies in the world.

As President and COO, Jimmy will sit on Paddle’s board and oversee our commercial operations. He joins to lead a number of critical initiatives, including expanding our international presence, particularly in the US, and increasing our share of the enterprise market.

What brings Jimmy to Paddle? A combination of our mission and our culture. Here’s what he had to say:

“Now worth over $100bn globally, the SaaS industry is growing faster than any other sector and will continue to do so for years to come. However, despite the enormous opportunity, too many software businesses with great products still struggle to unlock their growth potential.

Paddle is solving this problem and over 2,000 customers now leverage its revenue delivery platform as a critical growth lever. It was Paddle’s ability to be a strategic partner for SaaS leaders, combined with the company’s global ambitions, that first attracted me to the business.

Most important, however, was the phenomenal team and culture that co-founders Christian and Harrison have built. The company is scaling rapidly and is about to enter a new phase of growth. It’s a great time to join and I can’t wait to get started.”



Welcome Jimmy, we’re absolutely delighted to have you on board.