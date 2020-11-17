We're ready to power the next wave of B2B SaaS 🚀

The beauty of the SaaS model is that if you build a great product, you can sell it to anyone, anywhere in the world. Unfortunately, it is rarely that simple. Scaling up is no longer just about focusing on building the right product and having the right go-to-market strategy.

We created Paddle because we’ve seen first hand the things that limit the growth of a SaaS company often have very little to do with the quality of your product. Dealing with payments, managing subscriptions, localizing checkouts in multiple languages, and handling tax and compliance across dozens of markets is hugely complex and each of these challenges makes it harder for businesses to scale quickly.

Our Revenue Delivery Platform has been built to remove all of this friction for B2B SaaS companies, empowering them to increase net dollar retention by responding faster to every growth opportunity.

This modern approach to revenue delivery empowers CEOs to make informed business decisions quickly and confidently, and frees up teams to focus on the core business rather than operational headaches.

Paddle has seen incredible demand to date, recording an average annual revenue growth of over 175% over the last four years and doubling in the last year alone.

Today we have the pleasure of announcing our $68 million (£52 million) Series C funding. Backed by FTV Capital, Kindred Capital, Notion Capital, and 83 North, we're excited to continue our own growth with this investment and look forward to maintaining momentum in the months and years ahead.