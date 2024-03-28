Payment routing part 2: Developing Paddle’s Rules Engine

By subscribing you agree to receive the Paddle newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time.

This is part two of a two-part series on payment routing, where we explore the concepts developed at Paddle so our Sellers can take advantage of payment routing with just one integration. Read part one here.

Over the past year and a half, Paddle has added substantially more routing and retry logic to our payments system, added new payment methods, and opened several new Merchant Accounts to take advantage of local acquiring.



To make this possible, we first needed to standardize payments from different payment service providers (PSPs), which we explored in the first blog post.



Then we built out a rules engine to determine how payments are routed to their destinations, maximizing outcomes for our Sellers. We’ll dive into how the rules engine works in this blog post.





Rules engine for payment routing

Every time a new Paddle payment is attempted by our payment system, information about the payment is sent to the rules engine which decides which Merchant Account (and therefore which Paddle entity) and which PSP integration should handle the payment.

Paddle’s payments experts define and continually optimize active rules in the rules engine based on our data and analytics. They do this using our bespoke UI application that affords intuitive drag-and-drop controls to update the order in which rules should be evaluated.

It might be considered a luxury to have a UI to manage the rules, instead of treating them as business logic that is part of our payment system. However, treating the rules as data rather than as code allows payment routing logic to be managed independently of Paddle’s engineering team.

Figure 1 - High-level flow of payment routing and retries

To explain how the rules engine works, we will follow a hypothetical payment through the system step-by-step. The first step is to load the latest version of all our rules that were set using the UI.



Each rule has a defined set of conditions which are basic logical statements that apply to a set of dimensions. Some examples of dimensions are payment method, payment amount, currency, card brand, card issuer, customer country, and payment type (this is how we differentiate between one-off payments and subscriptions). An example of a condition might be “Payment amount greater than 10”, and another might be “Card issuer equals NatWest UK”.



If we are processing a renewal payment for a subscription, we may also take into account which destination was used on previous attempts for the same specific payment method.



The rules are evaluated in sequence until a rule is found where all the conditions are met. We call this rule the matched rule. The matched rule provides the destination which represents the PSP, Merchant Account, and Paddle legal entity we wish to use.

The most basic rule might have a single destination, but rules can also have one of the following strategies that define multiple destinations, how those destinations will be attempted, and in what order.