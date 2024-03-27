Payment routing part 1: Unifying the payments lifecycle

By subscribing you agree to receive the Paddle newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time.

This is part one of a two-part series on payment routing, where we explore the concepts developed at Paddle so our Sellers can take advantage of payment routing with just one integration.

Payment routing allows us to conveniently process payments in different regions, leveraging different payment providers to drive results for our users.

In this article, we’ll explore the different components of payment routing, explain the complexities of integrating with multiple payment service providers, and outline how we developed a unified payment lifecycle as the foundation for payment routing.





What is payment routing?

Paddle provides several payment method choices to our customers, and we integrate with multiple independent payment service providers (PSPs) to achieve this. What you might not know is that Paddle also holds several Merchant Accounts in different regions around the world where we can accept payments.

A Merchant Account is a single bank account in Paddle’s name that is attached to global payment networks with the help of a PSP. The concept of opening Merchant Accounts to accept payments nearer to the end customer is called local acquiring.

Local acquiring presents some big benefits to Sellers who process international transactions. It means that more payments will be considered domestic because both the acquiring bank and the issuing bank are within the same country or regulatory region.

For our customers, also known as Paddle Sellers, this results in better payment acceptance rates overall (because international transactions are more likely to be declined) and lower fees from the payment networks.

In some cases, Paddle has integrations with multiple PSPs in the same region. At first, this might seem redundant because we’re already achieving local acquiring with one PSP, but there are additional benefits:

Different providers offer different payment methods. This allows us to enable more alternative payment methods for our Sellers.

This allows us to enable more alternative payment methods for our Sellers. We have found significant differences in acceptance rates between PSPs even in the same regions , which is most likely a result of providers using different acquiring banks. Therefore, we might want to process payments with cards issued in certain countries to a specific provider to improve acceptance rates.

, which is most likely a result of providers using different acquiring banks. Therefore, we might want to process payments with cards issued in certain countries to a specific provider to improve acceptance rates. Redundancy is key. If a PSP has a reliability issue, an outage, a regulatory issue, or even goes bankrupt, we must have alternative providers to maintain consistent service to our Sellers.

To take advantage of such a setup, we needed to build a system that was capable of choosing which destination (we’ll use this term to mean a Merchant Account in a specific region using a specific PSP) a payment should be processed on. We call this “routing”.

Figure 1 - High-level payment routing flow

But being able to route a payment to its destination isn’t enough. We found that we also needed to:

Accurately measure performance for all payment methods across all PSPs in all regions to fully understand the impact of our routing strategy.

Quickly change our routing strategy over time to improve performance, without requiring engineering changes, and to run experiments to influence new strategies.

Add integrations to new destinations quickly, and immediately measure performance accurately to take advantage of payment routing.



To achieve all this, we needed to standardize all of our integrations with payment service providers into one unified lifecycle.