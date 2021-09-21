Price localization: Boosts growth by over 30%

Choosing the right price point is key to appealing to your target customers, but if you are just reaching out to your local audience you are missing out on one of the greatest parts of the subscription-based economy — the fact that it's global.

You need to make sure you’re getting pricing right in more than just your home country and appealing to all of your target audience, because as consumers we actually buy local and prefer our own currency. Just by changing your pricing from euros to dollars in the EU can create high impact wins in your revenue.

Even better - different global markets have different saturation, leading to another opportunity to build your market price based on the strength of that market. Let's get you on the right growth path by walking through how high impact localization can be, as well as how you can localize for growth.