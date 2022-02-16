(Re)introducing Paddle: Payments infrastructure for software companies

At 16, I started my first software company. It grew to be a $4m dollar business within 18 months but it wasn’t without struggle. Dealing with payments, subscriptions, licenses, localization, and sales tax compliance were all back-end tasks that needed to be done but were a massive headache behind the scenes.

And so we built Paddle – with a mission of being the platform that software businesses all over the world can use to run and grow their business, without those unnecessary obstacles.

Since then, we’ve grown and now partner with over 3,000 software and SaaS sellers, in 245 countries and territories around the world… and 2021 was another incredible year on this journey.

We paid $46m in taxes on behalf of our sellers. We partnered with innovative new sellers, including 3Commas, Laravel Spark, and hundreds of others. And we welcomed 124 new Paddlers from 15 different countries to the team.

And, we’re just getting started.

Later this year, we’ll be introducing new subscription features alongside considerable improvements to our overlay checkout, including greater customization.

But today, we are excited to announce new updates designed to help software companies grow faster with fewer distractions.