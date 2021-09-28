Brian Balfour: Why saas companies are wrong about product-market fit

1. Rethink the Sequence of How You Determine “Market-Product” Fit

THINK: Build your product to fit your market.



Product-market fit is not something that early-stage companies check off and then stop thinking about. As Marc Andreessen said, you have to be in a good market with a product that can satisfy that market. The market is constantly evolving, and your product should be constantly evolving to reflect that.



It's much easier to evolve with the market if your product is shaped to fit the market. That's why you'll achieve much better fit between these two components if you think market first, product second.

Brian ran into a market-product fit problem when he was building one of his first venture-backed products, Viximo. His company started by building the product, a virtual goods platform, and then intending to sell it to games, social networks, dating sites, et cetera.



This product first, market second mentality meant that they had a solution, and then they were searching for the problem. This made it much, much more difficult to identify the market that really needed a solution and was willing to pay for the product.



Instead of thinking about product-market fit, look for market-product fit. This isn't just a semantic change. If you start with the market, you start with the problem. By creating the product in response, you mirror the solution to the problem. Then you have a market and a product that actually need one another.

How You Can Develop a Market-First, Product-Second Mentality

Building a product to satisfy a market's problem starts with communicating with your potential customers. If you already have an established customer base, survey your customers about what problems still exist in their workflow and build your tools around their answers.



Crazy Egg and Kissmetrics founder Hiten Shah also recommended in his SaaSFest 2016 talk that you should learn from the problems expressed by your competition's customers. This helps you better understand your market's problems. It's especially useful if your company doesn't have an established customer base yet.