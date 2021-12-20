Lessons learned from creating my TaskRabbit pricing strategy

Uncovering the Willingness to Pay of the Taskposters

If I could determine the customers’ willingness to pay for my service, I’d be able to translate the abstract concept of value into a quantifiable price band. Fortunately, the nice folks at Price Intelligently used their value-based pricing tools to query 50 respondents regarding how much they would pay for an hour of housekeeping. At the time, I was only charging $15/hour for housekeeping tasks (most other taskrabbits were charging as much as $30/hour), but perhaps some hard data would prove my fear of losing bids due to higher prices was relatively baseless.

We ran two studies - one to measure price sensitivity, and the other to determine feature value preference. The latter was designed to help assess which aspects of a housekeeping errand customers valued the most, such as efficiency, punctuality, ability to refrain from breaking stuff, etc. All of the participants in the study had a home or apartment that required cleaning, were looking to hire someone to clean, and were familiar with TaskRabbit. The results can be seen below:

The outcome was pretty eye-opening. The price sensitivity campaign revealed the optimal price band for an hour of cleaning was $20.62-24.50, which clearly indicated people were willing to pay a lot more than what I was charging. The indifference price point, or the point at which an equal number of respondents believe a product/service is expensive as believe it is inexpensive, was $23.15. I could easily see how low I was pricing my housekeeping services, as this median price point was 8 bucks more than my hourly fee (check out this post for a deeper look at the mechanics of a pricing study).

The feature value campaign ensured I knew which facets of a housekeeping job, tangible or intangible, were most important to task posters. The features we studied ranked from most important to least important as follows: 1) efficiency, 2) task thoroughness, 3) respecting privacy, 4) arriving on time, 5) not breaking any property, 6) attentiveness to needs, and 7) flexibility. The results of this campaign weren’t quite as surprising, but by looking at the visual output below I was able to confirm that task posters who wanted some cleaning done overwhelmingly preferred a housekeeper that did a quick and meticulous job (although I’m sure nobody wants a TaskRabbit to break their valuables).