What is payment acceptance and why should it be at the top of your SaaS agenda?

What is payment acceptance?

Payment acceptance (sometimes referred to as authorization rate) is the proportion of payment attempts that are successful, usually displayed as a percentage.

It’s a metric often associated with e-Commerce businesses and marketplaces, but it’s important for SaaS businesses to be tracking payment acceptance too.

This is because several elements of the SaaS model can have a negative impact on the rate at which payments are accepted if you don’t monitor and optimize your processes:

Payment acceptance for online transactions is significantly lower than it is for purchases made in person. In other words, online payment attempts are more likely to fail. Self-serve SaaS is by default available to customers across borders, but you need to be able to accept international payments to let them purchase from you. SaaS and subscription businesses rely on customer retention and need to seamlessly process recurring payments to avoid customer churn.

Even with the best signup funnel and subscription billing workflows, low payment acceptance means losing revenue.