From Prompt to Global Selling
Build quickly. Sell globally. Get Paddle-specific guidance, access account context and take actions within your existing AI workflows. The result? You build faster while we handle the complexities of selling globally.
Build quickly. Sell globally. Get Paddle-specific guidance, access account context and take actions within your existing AI workflows. The result? You build faster while we handle the complexities of selling globally.
Works directly in
Spend less time jumping between tools. Move from answers to action. Know your setup is ready before real customers and revenue depend on it.
Access Paddle-specific context, guidance and supported actions without constantly switching between tabs and tools.
Go from understanding what to do to completing supported payments and billing work.
Inspect your setup, identify what still needs attention and test key integration points all in one workflow before launch.
Use the same AI-assisted workflows to understand your setup, get Paddle-specific guidance and make supported changes as your business evolves.
Install Skills separately, or use a Paddle plugin to bundle Skills, Docs MCP, and Billing MCP into one command. Across Claude Code, Codex, and Gemini CLI.
Get Paddle guidance directly in the developer docs with Ask AI. Plan integrations, troubleshoot errors, and keep building without losing momentum.
Plan integrations, diagnose errors, and move forward with up-to-date Paddle guidance, without leaving your coding workflow with Docs MCP.
Use Billing MCP to create products and localized prices, manage subscriptions, inspect billing data and configure your setup from the AI tools you already use.
Use AI-guided setup to configure Paddle, answer questions, and go live with less friction.
From pricing displays to checkout and upgrade journeys, add ready-to-customize components in one command. And let your AI agent adapt them to your product.
When usage of your AI product grows, your pricing should keep up. Paddle’s Usage-Based Billing allows you to add prepaid or included usage to recurring subscriptions.
See how you can succeed with Paddle
Build, test and launch faster using Paddle within your AI workflows. Sell globally, while we handle the payments, billing, tax and compliance complexity.