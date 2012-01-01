Finance looks complicated. It doesn’t have to be. Most people look at a trading screen and decide it isn’t for them. Too many numbers, too many charts. They think they need a PhD to understand it. We built Deepcharts to close that gap, giving retail traders institutional-level order flow tools in an interface that makes complex information easier to understand. We made the learning free too: Tutorials, walkthroughs, and Fabio, our co-founder and a trader himself, working in front of the charts.

Reputation is king. Most online finance content comes from people who have no idea what they’re talking about. They have a camera, a rented Lamborghini, and promise to make you rich. We did something different. Instead of bombarding people with ads telling them why they should trust us, we created content that showed we understood their problems. Our message was honest: Finance is hard. It’s risky. Even if you work day and night, there’s no guarantee you’ll make money. We give you the best tools we can, but the battle is yours.

One of our videos passed four million views. To buy that kind of reach in finance, you’d spend hundreds of thousands on ads. We went from launch to seven figures in a few months – with zero ad spend. We keep scaling by clipping our long videos into short-form highlights, with AI helping our editors produce more, not replacing them.

When you’re growing globally, and fast, you can’t do everything yourself. That’s why we chose Paddle. If we had to spend our time on VAT filings, scaling worldwide would have been impossible. We’d have launched in Italy, maybe Germany next, one country at a time. Instead, we sold worldwide from day one.

We haven’t offered a standard monthly software subscription. Our product takes time to learn, so we focused on customers willing to commit for longer and invest the time to understand the product. We also priced slightly above the industry average. We didn’t want a price war. We wanted customers who understood the value of what we were building.

Choosing a Merchant of Record wasn't a decision we took lightly. We did our due diligence, checking how the invoicing worked and going through the numbers. Because a provider offering a better rate means very little if you later run into VAT or compliance problems that cost far more. As our Merchant of Record, Paddle is the legal seller of our software. So, if there’s a problem with a calculation, Paddle is the one that takes responsibility. For me, that’s a sort of insurance against errors as well as removing the operational headache.