The company

Mayday’s mission is to mend month-end for accountants and finance teams worldwide. The company builds automation tools that reduce the traditionally lengthy month-end close process from 10-11 working days down to a single click.

Mayday was founded by James Scott-Griffin and his business partner David Tuck, an accountant who lived the month-end pain firsthand. In 2021, they began launching their products to help accountants and finance teams dealing with multi-entity pain points, revenue recognition, prepayments, and soon, accruals and balance sheet reconciliations.

What began in Griff’s kitchen as an idea became the first accounting automation tool on the App Store.