Photomyne grew web revenue while reducing fees and selling across 136 territories
45m
downloads
136
territories sold to worldwide
25%
lower fees (est)
The company
Photomyne is a treasure chest of family nostalgia, changing our relationship with photographic memories. With 45 million downloads, it has become the go-to platform for preserving the past.
Starting life as an easy, speedy, and high-quality AI-powered solution to scan hundreds of photos into digital albums in minutes, Photomyne now offers a full suite of apps that enable you to scan multiple types of media: from photos and slides to negatives and kids’ art.
Having evolved its principal app into an AI nostalgia powerhouse, Photomyne looked to expand its business and increase sales on the web.
Here’s how Paddle helped the team achieve this goal...
The challenges
Founded in 2014, Photomyne has grown within Apple and Google’s ecosystems, where the 30% or 15% fee covers global payments, customer refunds, chargebacks, and sales tax compliance worldwide.
However, over time, the team looked at expanding to the web as an additional opportunity.
Whilst the benefits are plentiful, acquiring new types of customers and taking payments on the web forces businesses like Photomyne to think about sales tax and compliance.
The solution
After evaluating several options, Photomyne landed on Paddle and the Merchant of Record model to help handle global payments and tax compliance.
A swift implementation followed, with Paddle’s solution experts acting as an extension of the Photomyne team to get the migration done quickly.
The results
Diverse payment methods boost conversions
With 17+ languages, 29+ local currencies, and a diverse range of payment options, integration with Paddle immediately addressed a critical pain point for Photomyne:
The addition of one-click Apple and Google Pay helped streamline the checkout process.
Tax compliance made simple
Paddle transformed Photomyne's approach to global tax compliance.
Scaling web monetization with Paddle
Photomyne successfully tapped into a new audience demographic, discovering that their web users skewed older and responded well to email communication.
This targeted strategy not only boosted conversion rates but also deepened customer relationships.
The system also enables greater marketing flexibility.
This capability represents exactly what makes Web2App and App2Web strategies successful—the ability to leverage web marketing channels to drive qualified users toward conversion points on the web.
The future
With no signs of slowing down, the team are looking forward to growing their web channels further with Paddle powering payments.
As part of their future strategy and scaling efforts, Photomyne plans to transition to Paddle Billing to leverage advanced features, particularly around analytics and subscription management, to enhance retention, optimize conversion paths, and improve the overall customer lifecycle.
As Photomyne continues to prove, partnering with the right payment provider isn't just about managing transactions—it’s about unlocking new growth opportunities that might otherwise be left on the table.
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