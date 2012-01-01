Photomyne is a treasure chest of family nostalgia, changing our relationship with photographic memories. With 45 million downloads, it has become the go-to platform for preserving the past.

Starting life as an easy, speedy, and high-quality AI-powered solution to scan hundreds of photos into digital albums in minutes, Photomyne now offers a full suite of apps that enable you to scan multiple types of media: from photos and slides to negatives and kids’ art.

Having evolved its principal app into an AI nostalgia powerhouse, Photomyne looked to expand its business and increase sales on the web.

Here’s how Paddle helped the team achieve this goal...

The challenges

Founded in 2014, Photomyne has grown within Apple and Google’s ecosystems, where the 30% or 15% fee covers global payments, customer refunds, chargebacks, and sales tax compliance worldwide.

However, over time, the team looked at expanding to the web as an additional opportunity.