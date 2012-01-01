Stape chooses Paddle to streamline tax compliance and power growth
100+
Countries sold to worldwide
The company
Founded in 2020, Stape is an all-in-one solution for server-side tracking.
Unlike traditional tracking methods, which rely on client-side scripts running in users’ browsers, Stape’s approach isn’t affected by ad blockers or browser restrictions.
This results in more accurate and reliable insights into customer behavior that help users optimize their marketing efforts.
Stape prides itself on its simplified pricing structure which allows customers to pay a predictable flat fee, making it easier for them to manage costs.
The challenge
Before implementing Paddle, Stape faced several significant challenges.
Its accountants had identified that it had crossed tax thresholds in multiple regions, including Canada and Australia. This led to an administrative burden that was difficult to manage since its existing payments solution - Stripe - was not able to handle cross-border tax compliance.
Stape’s lack of proper tax handling was not only adding unnecessary risk, but hampering its capacity for growth.
The solution
Realizing it needed a Merchant of Record (MoR) to manage its payments and liabilities, Stape began a review of the market.
With the decision made, Stape took a phased approach to implementation, first conducting thorough testing through development and quality assurance environments. It then gradually rolled out Paddle to specific regions.
The full implementation took a few weeks.
The results
Paddle’s simple and predictable billing solution is providing Stape with several benefits:
Removed the tax compliance burden
With Paddle as its MoR, Stape no longer has to manage the burden of tax compliance itself, nor does it have to set up local entities or representatives.
Future-proofed growth
Stape can now expand into regions where it previously couldn't operate due to tax compliance issues, without any additional administrative burden.
Simplified payment management
With Paddle, Stape’s finance team are finding it much easier to handle payment questions from customers.
Future plans
With Paddle on its side, Stape is now fully focused on continuing its rapid growth.
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